Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Liberty Br-C (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.28. Following is Charter Commun-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 61.73. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.56.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.33, and Dish Network-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.04.

