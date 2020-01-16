Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Liberty Br-C (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, DISH, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 75.97. Charter Commun-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.52. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 52.18.

Dish Network-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.05, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cable One Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,287.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Cable One Inc have risen 29.5%. We continue to monitor Cable One Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.