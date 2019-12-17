Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Liberty Br-C (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, DISH, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 69.90. Charter Commun-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.40. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 46.60.

Dish Network-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.08, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.99.

