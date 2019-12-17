Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Genomic Health I (GHDX, IONS, ALKS, NBIX, BMRN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Genomic Health I ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 85.50. Following is Ionis Pharmaceut with a a forward P/E ratio of 85.17. Alkermes Plc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 71.11.

Neurocrine Biosc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.18, and Biomarin Pharmac rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Biomarin Pharmac on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Biomarin Pharmac have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor Biomarin Pharmac for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.