Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Zayo Group Holdi (ZAYO, CCOI, ORBC, VG, CTL)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Zayo Group Holdi ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 71.46. Cogent Communica is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.24. Orbcomm Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 61.12.
Vonage Holdings follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.07, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.97.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zayo Group Holdi on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Zayo Group Holdi have risen 35.4%. We continue to monitor Zayo Group Holdi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio zayo group holdi cogent communica orbcomm inc vonage holdings centurylink inc