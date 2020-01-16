Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie (DAR, LMNR, ADM, INGR, BG)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.22. Following is Limoneira Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.24. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.75.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.71, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.90.

