Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie (DAR, LMNR, ADM, INGR, BG)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.22. Following is Limoneira Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.24. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.75.
Ingredion Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.71, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.90.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 46.6%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio darling ingredie limoneira co archer-daniels ingredion inc Bunge Ltd