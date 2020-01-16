Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Toro Co (TTC, LNN, AGCO, DE, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.39. Lindsay Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.98. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.54.

Deere & Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.18, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.28.

