Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Artesian Res-A (ARTNA, CWCO, SJW, WTR, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Artesian Res-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Sjw Group ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

Aqua America Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%, and American Water W rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

