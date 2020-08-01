Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Arrow Electronic (ARW, AVT, SCSC, SNX, TECD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Arrow Electronic ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%. Following is Avnet Inc with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Scansource Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%.

Synnex Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tech Data Corp on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Tech Data Corp have risen 49.4%. We continue to monitor Tech Data Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.