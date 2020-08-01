Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp (TIVO, SYMC, PRGS, ORCL, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tivo Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.5%. Symantec Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%. Progress Softwar ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

Oracle Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vmware Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have VMW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.