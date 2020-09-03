Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, RMAX, JLL, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Realogy Holdings ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 23.8%. Re/Max Holdings is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

Marcus & Millich follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

