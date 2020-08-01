Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Edgewell Persona (EPC, NUS, COTY, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%. Following is Nu Skin Enterp-A with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Usana Health Sci on July 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $66.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Usana Health Sci have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Usana Health Sci for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.