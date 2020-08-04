Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS, SWM, NP, CLW, GLT)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Domtar Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.5%. Schweitzer-Maudu is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.1%.

Clearwater follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%, and Glatfelter rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Domtar Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.58. Since that call, shares of Domtar Corp have fallen 38.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.