Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of National General (NGHC, AIG, HIG, AFG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

National General ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%. Following is American Interna with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.

Amer Finl Group follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

