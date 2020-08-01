Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca (ORC, ANH, NRZ, AGNC, ARR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Orchid Island Ca ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 21.8%. Anworth Mortgage is next with a forward earnings yield of 15.2%. New Resident ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.9%.

Agnc Investment follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.7%, and Armour Residenti rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%.

