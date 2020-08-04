Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan (MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%. Aon Plc is next with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

Brown & Brown follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ehealth Inc on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Ehealth Inc have risen 12.0%. We continue to monitor Ehealth Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.