Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan (MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%. Following is Aon Plc with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%.

Brown & Brown follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 0.6%.

