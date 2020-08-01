Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, MMM, HON, RAVN, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

General Electric ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%. Following is 3M Co with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

Raven Industries follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

