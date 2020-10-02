Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Hooker Furniture (HOFT, BSET, MHK, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%. Bassett Furn is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.4%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.1%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

