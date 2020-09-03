Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Meridian Biosci (VIVO, OSUR, XRAY, MMSI, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Meridian Biosci ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.8%. Orasure Tech is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%. Dentsply Sirona ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Merit Medical follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%, and Icu Medical rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

