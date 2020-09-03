Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ttm Technologies (TTMI, MEI, SANM, JBL, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ttm Technologies ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.1%. Following is Methode Elec with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%. Sanmina Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.

Jabil Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

