Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Regal Beloit Cor (RBC, ENS, AYI, ETN, WIRE)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Regal Beloit Cor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%. Following is Enersys with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%. Acuity Brands ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.5%, and Encore Wire rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%.

