Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S (RRD, DLX, INWK, LABL, BRC)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 21.7%. Deluxe Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.9%. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Brady Corp - A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

