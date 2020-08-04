Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Msg Networks- A (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 33.2%. Following is Liberty Br-A with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dish Network-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.38. Since that call, shares of Dish Network-A have fallen 43.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.