Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Chico'S Fas Inc (CHS, LB, GPS, PLCE, FL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Chico'S Fas Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 22.3%. L Brands Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 16.7%. Gap Inc/The ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.5%.

Children'S Place follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.7%, and Foot Locker Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%.

