Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Hawaiian Holding (HA, AAL, DAL, CPA, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hawaiian Holding ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.3%. Following is American Airline with a forward earnings yield of 19.6%. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.0%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor Hawaiian Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.