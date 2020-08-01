Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw (AAWW, FDX, ECHO, UPS, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 22.0%. Fedex Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%. Echo Global Logi ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

United Parcel-B follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

