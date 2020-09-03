Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 31.6%. Following is Agco Corp with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Toro Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Titan Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have TWI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.