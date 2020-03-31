Highest EPS Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Insight Enterpri (NSIT, CDW, PLUS, ARW, AXE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Insight Enterpri ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,614.5%. Cdw Corp/De is next with a EPS growth of 3,886.9%. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,746.0%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a EPS growth of 1,732.7%, and Anixter Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,347.2%.

