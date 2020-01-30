Highest EPS Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG, PRTY, HZO, TSCO, HIBB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a EPS growth of 343,689.4%. Following is Party City Holdc with a EPS growth of 67,254.9%. Marinemax Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 47,608.7%.

Tractor Supply follows with a EPS growth of 17,833.7%, and Hibbett Sports I rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 16,842.6%.

