Highest EPS Growth in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Outfront Media I (OUT, LAMR, EPR, CCI, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Outfront Media I ranks highest with a EPS growth of 1,690,000.0%. Following is Lamar Advertis-A with a EPS growth of 18,176.5%. Epr Properties ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,272.7%.

Crown Castle Int follows with a EPS growth of 2,321.1%, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,093.7%.

