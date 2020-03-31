Highest EPS Growth in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Cbl & Assoc Prop (CBL, KRG, ROIC, RPAI, TCO)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks highest with a EPS growth of 31,666.7%. Following is Kite Realty Grou with a EPS growth of 20,952.4%. Retail Opportuni ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,538.5%.

Retail Propertie follows with a EPS growth of 7,500.0%, and Taubman Centers rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,675.7%.

