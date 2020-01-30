Highest EPS Growth in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB, BH, SHAK, CMG, CHUY)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Potbelly Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 85,000.0%. Following is Biglari Holdings with a EPS growth of 40,400.0%. Shake Shack In-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 12,247.2%.
Chipotle Mexican follows with a EPS growth of 7,698.2%, and Chuy'S Holdings rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 6,070.6%.
