Highest EPS Growth in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Forrester Resear (FORR, ACTG, RECN, DNB, MG)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Forrester Resear ranks highest with a EPS growth of 53,333.3%. Acacia Research is next with a EPS growth of 16,666.7%. Resources Connec ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 7,934.8%.

Dun & Bradstreet follows with a EPS growth of 4,242.0%, and Mistras Group In rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,945.5%.

