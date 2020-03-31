Highest EPS Growth in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Cnb Finl Corp/Pa (CCNE, NRIM, LOB, NBHC, LION)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cnb Finl Corp/Pa ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,000.0%. Following is Northrim Bancorp with a EPS growth of 4,761.9%. Live Oak Bancsha ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,777.8%.

National-Cl A follows with a EPS growth of 3,653.8%, and Fidelity Souther rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,300.0%.

