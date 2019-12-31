MySmarTrend
Highest EPS Growth in the Railroads Industry Detected in Shares of Csx Corp (CSX, NSC, GWR, KSU, UNP)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Csx Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,696.8%. Following is Norfolk Southern with a EPS growth of 2,677.8%. Genesee & Wyomin ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,426.2%.

Kansas City Sout follows with a EPS growth of 1,614.3%, and Union Pac Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,310.8%.

