Highest EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Marathon Petrole (MPC, TSO, HFC, VLO, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Marathon Petrole ranks highest with a EPS growth of 103,423.1%. Following is Tesoro Corp with a EPS growth of 44,785.7%. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 26,942.0%.

Valero Energy follows with a EPS growth of 13,726.6%, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 13,724.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tesoro Corp on May 9th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Tesoro Corp have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Tesoro Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.