Highest EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Marathon Petrole (MPC, TSO, HFC, VLO, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Marathon Petrole ranks highest with a EPS growth of 103,423.1%. Tesoro Corp is next with a EPS growth of 44,785.7%. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 26,942.0%.

Valero Energy follows with a EPS growth of 13,726.6%, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 13,724.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Valero Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Valero Energy in search of a potential trend change.