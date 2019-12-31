Highest EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, HLX, TTI, MTRX, NGS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Dril-Quip Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 80,750.0%. Following is Helix Energy Sol with a EPS growth of 73,850.1%. Tetra Technologi ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 29,256.7%.

Matrix Service follows with a EPS growth of 23,750.0%, and Natural Gas Serv rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 16,000.0%.

