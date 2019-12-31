Highest EPS Growth in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Madison Square-A (MSG, IMAX, EROS, MCS, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 143,137.3%. Imax Corp is next with a EPS growth of 14,865.5%. Eros Internation ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 7,083.3%.

Marcus Corp follows with a EPS growth of 5,544.6%, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,683.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eros Internation on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Eros Internation have risen 69.3%. We continue to monitor Eros Internation for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.