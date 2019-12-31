MySmarTrend
Highest EPS Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Pennymac Mortgag (PMT, RWT, ABR, ACRE, AGNC)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,171.1%. Following is Redwood Trust with a EPS growth of 1,037.7%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 775.9%.

Ares Commercial follows with a EPS growth of 533.3%, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 486.8%.

