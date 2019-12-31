Highest EPS Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Pennymac Mortgag (PMT, RWT, ABR, ACRE, AGNC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,171.1%. Following is Redwood Trust with a EPS growth of 1,037.7%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 775.9%.

Ares Commercial follows with a EPS growth of 533.3%, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 486.8%.

