Highest EPS Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, WCG, GTS, MOH, MGLN)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 22,049.9%. Following is Wellcare Health with a EPS growth of 5,396.8%. Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,583.3%.
Molina Healthcar follows with a EPS growth of 4,275.4%, and Magellan Health rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,724.2%.
