Highest EPS Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO, PKI, QGEN, WAT, MTD)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,285.7%. Following is Perkinelmer Inc with a EPS growth of 4,181.4%. Qiagen Nv ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,328.5%.
Waters Corp follows with a EPS growth of 2,404.1%, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,289.5%.
