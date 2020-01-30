Highest EPS Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Primerica Inc (PRI, CNO, TRUP, LNC, FFG)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Primerica Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,490.0%. Cno Financial Gr is next with a EPS growth of 1,763.7%. Trupanion Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,363.6%.
Lincoln Natl Crp follows with a EPS growth of 826.3%, and Fbl Finl Group-A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 493.8%.
