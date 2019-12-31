Highest EPS Growth in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Escalade Inc (ESCA, PII, BC, JOUT, MPX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Escalade Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,476.2%. Following is Polaris Inds with a EPS growth of 7,716.2%. Brunswick Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,553.3%.
Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,449.0%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brunswick Corp and will alert subscribers who have BC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest eps growth escalade inc polaris inds brunswick corp johnson outdoo-a marine products