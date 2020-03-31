Highest EPS Growth in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Escalade Inc (ESCA, PII, BC, JOUT, MPX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Escalade Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,476.2%. Following is Polaris Inds with a EPS growth of 7,716.2%. Brunswick Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,553.3%.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,449.0%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.

