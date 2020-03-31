Highest EPS Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Lpl Financial Ho (LPLA, ITG, COWN, SF, ETFC)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Lpl Financial Ho ranks highest with a EPS growth of 5,444.8%. Investment Tech is next with a EPS growth of 4,285.7%. Cowen Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.

Stifel Financial follows with a EPS growth of 1,577.7%, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,145.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in E*Trade Financia. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of E*Trade Financia in search of a potential trend change.