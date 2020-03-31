Highest EPS Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Sunstone Hotel (SHO, DRH, CLDT, CHSP, RLJ)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Sunstone Hotel ranks highest with a EPS growth of 267,500.0%. Diamondrock Hosp is next with a EPS growth of 174,000.0%. Chatham Lodging ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 44,000.0%.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a EPS growth of 31,637.9%, and Rlj Lodging Trus rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 30,294.1%.

