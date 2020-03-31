Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Rti Surgical Inc (RTIX, XRAY, MMSI, NEOG, ANIK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Rti Surgical Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Dentsply Sirona is next with a EPS growth of 4,182.2%. Merit Medical ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,676.5%.
Neogen Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,135.1%, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,108.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Anika Therapeuti on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.75. Since that call, shares of Anika Therapeuti have fallen 49.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest eps growth rti surgical inc dentsply sirona merit medical neogen corp anika therapeuti