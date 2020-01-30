MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Cutera Inc (CUTR, CRY, LMAT, INGN, ABMD)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cutera Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 33,571.4%. Cryolife Inc is next with a EPS growth of 26,666.7%. Lemaitre Vascula ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,153.8%.

Inogen Inc follows with a EPS growth of 5,052.0%, and Abiomed Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,633.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lemaitre Vascula on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Lemaitre Vascula have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor Lemaitre Vascula for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest eps growth cutera inc cryolife inc lemaitre vascula inogen inc abiomed inc

Ticker(s): CUTR CRY LMAT INGN ABMD

Contact Shiri Gupta