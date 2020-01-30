Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Cutera Inc (CUTR, CRY, LMAT, INGN, ABMD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cutera Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 33,571.4%. Cryolife Inc is next with a EPS growth of 26,666.7%. Lemaitre Vascula ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,153.8%.

Inogen Inc follows with a EPS growth of 5,052.0%, and Abiomed Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,633.1%.

